THE FLASH Season 7 Will See Barry Allen Finally Facing Off With The Real Godspeed Confirms Showrunner

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace has confirmed that season 7 of The Flash will feature the real Godspeed after teasing fans for two years over the prospect of the Scarlet Speedster battling this villain!

The Flash has been faking us out with Godspeed since season 5 when the villainous speedster was introduced in 2049. Season 6 opened with Team Flash chasing down a number of Godspeed drones, and while the "real" version finally made his presence felt in this year''s penultimate episode, we still don't know what the deal is with this villain.

After Godspeed was captured, he told Barry Allen that, "The one who sent me wants infinite velocity," and a previous iteration told the Scarlet Speedster, "We deserve your speed."

Grant Gustin has said that season 6 was meant to finish with a Reverse-Flash cliffhanger, so Godpseed is likely under Eobard Thawne's control, but will the show finally show us the real Godspeed no matter who is pulling the strings? TV Line put that to showrunner Eric Wallace, who said, "Yes, you just might...because that's where we're going!"

It's unclear whether this means the sinister speedster will be a big bad next year, but The CW has previously teased a "powerful" and "devastating" new threat to Central City.

Many fans have been crying out for more Reverse-Flash, but Godspeed might have to do in the meantime!

