THE FLASH Star Grant Gustin Addresses Fan Complaints About The Lack Of Scarlet Speedster In Season 6

Following the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Speed Force died, and Barry Allen found himself with only a fraction of his super-speed (which is draining away quickly). As a result, we've not really seen much of Grant Gustin suited up as the Scarlet Speedster, and that's disappointed many fans... after all, the show is called The Flash, not "Barry Allen."

Asked about those complaints from fans during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gustin assured them that changes could be coming. "I would say it's safe to say hold out hope that we're gonna figure this thing out. Whether it's an artificial speed force or restoring the speed force -- I've got to imagine that we're gonna figure it out."

Of course, with only one episode left thanks to COVID-19 halting production, it's hard to say whether that will happen as part of season six. Either way, Gustin has been enjoying spending time out of his super suit.

"For me, it's been fun! I mean, It's different and at times I haven't even worn the suit for entire episodes. Like, me and [my wife] LA watched this past episode together and we were like, 'That was so weird! I wasn't in the suit once.' As a viewer, you're like, “[Aww,] man.” But when I'm shooting it, I'm like, 'Man, I’m not in the suit once. Like, I'm so comfy!' [Laughs]"

"So that was a plus for sure while filming and it's just different. I mean, it's a lot more Barry. It's fun at times and hard at times to play Barry so discouraged constantly and he's been kind of at an all-time low -- especially his confidence for a lot of the second half of the season. So that's been weird to play and different, but it's always nice to change things up."

Gustin has previously indicated that episode 19 - the de facto season finale - ends on a cliffhanger, so perhaps he finally gets his speed back! Time will tell on that front, but here's hoping, eh?

Check out some stills from the season finale of

The Flash by clicking on the "Next" button below!



The Flash -- "Success Is Assured" -- Image Number: FLA619a_0004b.jpg -- Pictured: Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

