THE FLASH Star Grant Gustin Reveals Season 6 Was Going To End With "A Big [Reverse-Flash] Cliffhanger"

The Flash star Grant Gustin (Barry Allen) has revealed that the original season six finale was set to feature a major cliffhanger ending revolving around the villainous Eobard Thawne. Check it out...

Like every other production on the planet, The Flash has been forced to go on an unexpected hiatus as a result on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With episodes only set to air through May 12th, it appears as if the show isn't actually going to end its sixth season as planned.

While that's not overly surprising, the hope was the finales in the midst of production would eventually be completed and air later this year. Instead, it seems The CW is just going to end the shows with whichever episodes were 100% done. In the case of The Flash, that means we're missing out on a major Reverse-Flash twist according to star Grant Gustin.

"There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that’s not going to be the cliffhanger we get," Gustin recently told TVLine. "[Episode] 619, “Success Is Assured,” is going to end up being our finale, so we’re going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned."

"But the cliffhanger at the end of 619 does serve as a pretty good finale," the actor noted.

Up until now, Eobard Thawne has had a shadowy presence in season six of The Flash. There's been a lot of disappointment that he was nowhere to be seen in Crisis of Infinite Earths, of course, and it sounds like his return in the show's original finale might have gone some way in making up for that.

Unfortunately, it could be a while before we get to see what that was supposed to entail.