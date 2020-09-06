THE FLASH Star Grant Gustin Supports The CW's Decision To Fire Elongated Man Actor Hartley Sawyer

Yesterday, it was revealed that Hartley Sawyer has been fired from The Flash for offensive Tweets he sent out in the past. Now, the Fastest Man Alive himself has weighed in, and he supports the decision...

Well, it doesn't appear as if Hartley Sawyer can look forward to his fellow cast members from The Flash rallying around him after he was fired from The CW series. After some offensive Tweets from a number of years ago were shared online in recent weeks, an apology from the actor on Instagram clearly wasn't enough, as his release was made official yesterday.

As you can see below, Barry Allen actor Grant Gustin has now weighed in on what's happened, and fully supports the decision to kick Sawyer off the DC Comics series.

When director James Gunn found himself in a similar position (though his Tweets were arguably far less offensive), the Guardians of the Galaxy cast shared their support for him. As a result, Disney later re-hired the filmmaker, but that's clearly not going to happen in this situation.

Right now, we don't know what the plan is for Ralph Dibny, but many fans would much prefer the role be recast rather than the character being completely written out.

What do you guys think?

