THE FLASH Star Grant Gustin Wants To Complete The Scarlet Speedster's Comic Accurate Costume With Gold Boots

Ahead of next week's season finale of The Flash , Grant Gustin has shared some of his hopes for the future, including the possibility that the Scarlet Speedster could get his familiar golden boots...

Barry Allen's superhero costume in The Flash has evolved a great deal in recent years, getting more and more comic accurate with each change (even if the alterations to the mask last year were an undeniable bump in the road). These days, the Scarlet Speedster is looking damn near perfect, but there's still something missing: the hero's gold boots.

During a recent interview, star Grant Gustin admitted that he too would like to see those in The CW series, and confirmed that they're actually on his "Flash suit bucket list."

"Gold boots," the actor immediately responded. "We have the lightning at the top of the red boots -- that is kind of like the wing/lightning at the top -- but that's really the only thing we're missing for it to be, pretty much, the complete comic book look. The suit that we have now essentially, but with boots to match the belt and then I feel like we're there."

Recently, Gustin confirmed that talks for more seasons of The Flash stalled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was quick to tell Entertainment Tonight that he hopes to continue playing the DC Comics character in the Arrowverse for at least another couple of seasons beyond the one he's already contracted for (season seven).

"I was talking to Michael Rosenbaum the other day and to go as many seasons as they did with Smallville, like, nobody gets to do that!" he enthused. "That's always been something I thought would be really cool to accomplish. It's not just my decision, obviously, but it has a lot to do with the viewers, and the network, and I guess we'll just have to wait and see."

"But I can definitely see myself doing more than just the one [season] that I have left on this current contract. Seven [seasons] is it for most of the cast actually, but I think it would be great if we can continue after that." Time will tell on that front, but it's good to know Gustin isn't finished yet.