THE FLASH Star John Wesley Ship Promises CWVerse Return Despite Events Of CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS

John Wesley Ship played Barry Allen in the short-lived The Flash series from 1990, then later joined the CWVerse as Jay Garrick. In Crisis on Infinite Earths, Earth-3 was destroyed by the Anti-Monitor, but it seems the Golden Age hero's story isn't over based on new comments from the actor.

"I know Jay Garrick is coming back to the CW show, but they were supposed to be at a further point in the story," Shipp told Den of Geek. "They didn’t get to play out the end of season six because of COVID as we know, so they’ve got to tie up some things. [The Flash showrunner] Eric Wallace has said that he does want to talk to me about some ideas about Jay Garrick going forward."

Shipp would go on to indicate that Jay and his wife Joan are now part of Earth-Prime, sharing his excitement for where things go next for his Scarlet Speedster. "We’ll see what [the writers] come up with. My experience with this group is that they’ve given you every reason to have faith that whatever they come up with is going to be interesting and you’re going to want to play it."

The Flash will return to The CW next year, with the final season 6 episodes incorporated into season 7.

It's unclear what sort of role Jay Garrick will play in future stories, but it's exciting to learn that his story isn't over and intriguing to wonder where things can possibly go next for the beloved character.

