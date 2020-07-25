THE FLASH, SUPERMAN & LOIS, & SUPERNATURAL On Track To Resume Filming Next Month

After having their seasons cut short, it looks like The CW has a plan in place for restarting filming on both The Flash and Supernatural as well as starting their latest series Superman & Lois .

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The CW was forced to halt prouction on all of their in-season series last spring, including The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and most prominently, Supernatural, which was in the midst of filming the final few episodes of its storied fifteen-year run.

Now, with Vancouver seemingly having contained the pandemic more effectively than its American neighbors down south, it appears as though Warner Bros. TV may have a solid plan in place for restarting filming on a few of therir biggest series next month.

According to Deadline , WBTV has set dates between August 20 to August 27 to resume production on The Flash, Riverdale and their latest DC TV series Superman & Lois. The dates are reflective on when actors would need to arrive in Vancouver for a two-week self-isolation required by British Columbia. Filming would then start after the end of the quarantine period. The cast of the aformentioned series have already been notified of their reporting dates.

As for Supernatural, its cast started returning to the city earlier this month and are on schedule to resume filming the final three episodes of its fifteenth and final season in early-to-mid August.

No word yet on fellow Vancouver-based productions Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, but considering they are all being held until midseason 2021, the network may have a little more time before coming to a decision. Black Lightning and Stargirl are currently TBD as they film in Atlanta and it remains uncertain when they'll be able to get back to work.