THE FLASH: There's Something Off With Iris In The New Promo For Season 6, Episode 11: "Love Is A Battlefield"

After an extended winter hiatus, The Flash is finally back and next week, in its Valentine's Day episode, Barry will begin to notice that something may be a little off with his lady love Iris...





Meanwhile, Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) crashes their date night and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) tries to help Allegra (Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old flame.





"Love Is A Battlefield" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)



LOVE IS IN THE AIR - Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine's Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe - Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611). Original airdate 2/11/2020.

The Crisis may be long over, but things are only getting weirder for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) as he begins to notice that something may be seriously wrong with Iris (Candice Patton), who suddenly seems to no longer want anything to do with the Scarlet Speedster.Meanwhile, Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) crashes their date night and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) tries to help Allegra (Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old flame.



The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0014ra.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris - West Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0061r.jpg -- Pictured: Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0090r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon and Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0129r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow and Jesse L. Martin as Captain Joe West -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0139r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris - West Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0174r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon and Candice Patton as Iris - West Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0188r.jpg -- Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0201r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0201r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0201r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

