THE FLASH: There's Something Off With Iris In The New Promo For Season 6, Episode 11: "Love Is A Battlefield"

The Crisis may be long over, but things are only getting weirder for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) as he begins to notice that something may be seriously wrong with Iris (Candice Patton), who suddenly seems to no longer want anything to do with the Scarlet Speedster.
Meanwhile, Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) crashes their date night and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) tries to help Allegra (Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old flame.
"Love Is A Battlefield" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)
LOVE IS IN THE AIR - Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine's Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe - Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611). Original airdate 2/11/2020.
The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0014ra.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris - West Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0061r.jpg -- Pictured: Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0090r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon and Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0129r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow and Jesse L. Martin as Captain Joe West -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0139r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris - West Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0174r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon and Candice Patton as Iris - West Allen -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
The Flash -- The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 2 -- Image Number: FLA608a_0188r.jpg -- Pictured: Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved
Matching wits with The Thinker, who by season’s end had harnessed the powers of all twelve bus metas he created, stretched Team Flash to their limits, but with the help of some new allies, Barry Allen (aka The Flash) and company were able to put a stop to the Enlightenment and save Central City once again. However, with the arrival of Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter, Nora, who arrived from the future admitting to having made a “big mistake,” things are anything but status quo. Will parenthood be the challenge that finally slows The Flash down?
The Flash features:
Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash
Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen
Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost
Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe
Tom Cavanagh as Dr. Harrison Wells
Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West
John Wesley Shipp as Henry Allen/Jay Garrick
Michelle Harrison as Nora Allen
Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash
Violett Beane as Jesse Quick
Danielle Nicolet as Cecille Horton
Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man
Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork
The Flash returns with an all-new episode on February 11