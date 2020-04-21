THE FLASH Tracks Down The Real Iris In New Promo For Season 6, Episode 17: "Liberation"

The Flash is back! After weeks of suspicious behavior, it looks like Barry Allen has finally discovered that something is seriously off with his wife, and next week, he begins his search for the real Iris!

After an unexpected hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Flash returned tonight with a revealing installment that saw Barry (Grant Gustin) finally determine that something was seriously wrong with Iris (Candice Patton). Now, next week's episode will see the Scarlet Speedster put all his efforts into tracking down his missing wife.

Meanwhile, Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) makes a dangerous next move which puts the real Iris on high alert.





"Liberation" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)



HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS - After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#617). Original airdate 4/28/2020.

