SANDMAN Audible Drama Clip Features THOR: THE DARK WORLD's Kat Dennings As Death

The first episode of The Sandman Audible drama will be available from tomorrow, and thanks to EW we have a new clip which gives us a first listen to Thor: The Dark World actress Kat Dennings' interpretation of Death.

The extended teaser is taken from the final issue of Preludes and Nocturnes, "The Sound of Her Wings," as Dream (James McAvoy) accompanies his sister on her rounds, seemingly gaining a new appreciation for her grim duties in the process. The clip begins before they set off, with Death becoming frustrated with her "idiot" brother for embarking on his mission to recover his helm, ruby and sand pouch without letting her know.

When The Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus - the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination - is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping. Once free, he must retrieve the three “tools” that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multi-threaded story unspools, The Sandman descends into Hell to confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including: Inmates of Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), and many more.

The first part of The Sandman will be available on Audible from July 15, and also stars Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, Andy Serkis as Mathew the Raven, and Taron Egerton as John Constantine.