SANDMAN Audible Drama Enlists James McAvoy As Dream, Kat Dennings As Death, Michael Sheen As Lucifer

Audible's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman has enlisted some big names to bring Dream, Death and the rest of the Endless and their friends and foes to life, including James McAvoy and Andy Serkis...

Before Neil Gaiman's seminal DC Vertigo comic series, The Sandman, is brought to life in live-action on Netflix, fans will get to experience the first three volumes (Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House and Dream Country) of the story in Audible form.

THR has now revealed the cast of the upcoming adaptation, and there are some big names involved. James McAvoy will provide the voice of Dream/Morpheus, and he'll be joined by Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Kat Dennings as Death, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, and Andy Serkis as Mathew the Raven.

Riz Ahmed, Arthur Darvill, Taron Egerton, William Hope, Josie Lawrence, Samantha Morton and Bebe Neuwirth are also involved, but the trade doesn't reveal which characters they'll play.

"A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life. We are honored to be working alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love," Audible Originals editor in chief David Blum said in a statement.

The first part of Audible's The Sandman will debut on July 15th. Gaiman will narrate the series and is also executive producing alongside longtime collaborator Dirk Maggs.

When The Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus - the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination - is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping. Once free, he must retrieve the three “tools” that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multi-threaded story unspools, The Sandman descends into Hell to confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including: Inmates of Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), and many more.

UPDATE: You'll find the full cast and the characters they'll voice below, and Egerton is playing John Constantine.