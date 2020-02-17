SANDMAN Character Breakdowns Seemingly Reveal That The Corinthian With Be The Main Villain
We haven't had any solid updates on Netlix's planned adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman since the show was officially announced last July, but we now have some idea when cameras are expected to start rolling as well as intel on the big bad.
Full Circle Cinema (via Daniel Richtman) has shared character breakdowns for Dream and The Corinthian. Dream, aka Morpheus, aka The Sandman, is described as being "tall and thin with bone-white skin, black hair and two stars In place of eyes. He is meticulous in his pursuit of his duties but slow to understand humor and can occasionally be Insensitive. He is often self-obsessed and slow to a forgive a slight." Sounds like our Sandman! Netflix is said to be searching for a male of open ethnicity between 25 and 34 for this lead role.
The show is also looking for a white male between 30 and 35 to play The Corinthian, who is described as the “sexy villain” of the piece. In the comics, The Corinthian is a rogue nightmare who escapes to the mortal realm (Earth) and becomes a serial killer. He was the main antagonist in The Dolls House arc, but that didn't kick off until issue #10, which suggests that this series is going to be taking a few liberties with the source materiel.
The first season will reportedly be comprised of 10 one hour episodes, and production is slated to commence this May.
The Sandman has languished in development hell for a long time, with several failed attempts to get the property off the ground as a movie. Fans will obviously be hoping that this latest venture yields results, but after being let down so many time, they'll probably only believe that it's really happening once they see a trailer.
In the meantime, we'll have to make do with an official logline.
“A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”
Allan Heinberg (The Catch, Grey’s Anatomy) will write and serve as showrunner on The Sandman, while Gaiman and David Goyer (Constantine, Flashforward) are on board as executive-producers.
