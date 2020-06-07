THE SANDMAN: Hear James McAvoy As Morpheus In Teaser For Audible's Upcoming Adaptation

Audible's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman recently enlisted some big names to bring The Endless and their friends and foes to life, and you can hear James McAvoy as Dream in this first teaser...

Before Neil Gaiman's seminal DC Vertigo comic series, The Sandman, is brought to life in live-action on Netflix, fans will get to experience the first three volumes (Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House and Dream Country) of the story in Audible form.

DC recently unveiled the drama's star-studded cast, and now we have a brief teaser which provides our first listen to some dialogue from James McAvoy's Morpheus. The adaptation will also feature Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Kat Dennings as Death, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, Andy Serkis as Mathew the Raven, and Taron Egerton as John Constantine.

When The Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus - the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination - is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping. Once free, he must retrieve the three “tools” that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multi-threaded story unspools, The Sandman descends into Hell to confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including: Inmates of Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), and many more.

The first part of Audible's The Sandman will debut on July 15th. Gaiman will narrate the series and is also executive producing alongside longtime collaborator Dirk Maggs.