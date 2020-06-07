THE SANDMAN: James McAvoy's Morpheus Travels To Hell In First Clip From Audible Adaptation

Following a brief teaser earlier today, we now have a full audio clip from the upcoming Audible adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman , as James McAvoy's Morpheus travels to Hell to retrieve his helmet...

This scene is from issue 4 of the first volume, Preludes and Nocturnes, as Dream makes his way to the Underworld to ask Lucifer (Michael Sheen) to aid him in retrieving his helmet, which was taken by an unknown demon many years before.

Since none of the assembled creatures will step forward and admit their guilt, Morpheus decides to use his pouch of sand to discover which demon has his property.

When The Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus - the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination - is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping. Once free, he must retrieve the three “tools” that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multi-threaded story unspools, The Sandman descends into Hell to confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including: Inmates of Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), and many more.

The first part of The Sandman will be available on Audible from July 15, and also stars Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Kat Dennings as Death, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, Andy Serkis as Mathew the Raven, and Taron Egerton as John Constantine.