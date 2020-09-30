THE SANDMAN Netflix Adaptation Reportedly Eyeing ON THE ROAD Actor Tom Sturridge To Play Dream

We recently found out that Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is set to begin shooting in a few weeks, and we're now hearing that Tom Sturridge is in talks to play the lead role...

Neil Gaiman recently confirmed that production on Netflix's adaptation of his seminal DC Vertigo comic series The Sandman is set to commence in October, and now we may know who'll be bringing Dream to life on the show.

Collider reports that British actor Tom Sturridge (The Boat That Rocked, On The Road) is in talks to play the lead role of Morpheus, aka The Sandman, who rules the Land of Dreams as one of The Endless - immortal personifications of Dream, Death, Desire, Despair, Destiny, Delirium (formerly Delight) and Destruction.

Apparently, Sturridge tested for the role earlier this year along with Tom York (Poldark) and Colin Morgan (Merlin) before emerging as the frontrunner. He does look the part, but we're a little surprised that they didn't go with a bigger name to lead this series.

The 11-episode first season of The Sandman is expected to adapt the first arc of the Vertigo comics series, "Preludes and Nocturnes," which finds Morpheus captured by a black magician and held prisoner for the better part of a century. When he finally escapes, he sets about recovering three very important items, encountering Lucifer, John Constantine, Doctor Destiny, Martian Manhunter and more on his travels.

Gaiman is developing the show along with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. No premiere date has been set.

What do you guys make of this casting news? Drop us a comment in the usual place.