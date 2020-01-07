New HBO Max Deal For DC Universe Subscribers Could Point To The Streaming Service's Days Being Numbered

There's been speculation for a while now that the end is nigh for DC Universe following the launch of HBO Max, and a deal being offered to subscribers of the DC-centric platform could confirm that...

The DC Universe streaming service launched in 2018, and as well as a long list of classic DC TV shows and movies, there were also originals like Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp-Thing, and Harley Quinn. The platform has never expanded outside of the United States, and there's been a lot of speculation about its future, especially after the recent launch of HBO Max.

Now, with Zack Snyder's Justice League heading to HBO Max instead of DC Universe and Doom Patrol debuting there early, things do appear to be looking grim for the streamer's future. Adding to that is a recent incentive for DC Universe subscribers to add HBO Max to the current DC Universe deal for only an additional $4.99 per month.

That's an exclusive deal, and one which is set to run through the rest of this year.

It's widely believed that this could be a way of transitioning DC Universe subscribers to HBO Max, and as has been noted countless times in recent months, it no longer makes sense for WarnerMedia to have two competing streaming services with DC content on each.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be remotely surprising if the plug is pulled on DC Universe by the end of the year, with the aforementioned TV shows finding a permanent home on HBO Max moving forward. There's been no official announcement in that respect yet, however, and it's feasible this is just a way of boosting HBO Max's subscription numbers.

What do you guys think?