TITANS: Season 3 Of The DC Universe Show May Introduce Barbara Gordon As Oracle
A rumor did the rounds last week which claimed that the third season of DC Universe's Titans would introduce another member of the Bat-Family, and now we may know who it'll be.
A new rumor is claiming that the upcoming third season of DC Universe's Titans will introduce a small-screen take on Barbara Gordon, but it doesn't sound like she'll be suiting-up as Batgirl. Check it out.
According to Discussing Film, Barbara Gordon will make her debut at some point during the show's next run, but it doesn't sound like she'll be suiting up as Batgirl. Apparently, this will be the version of Babs that was confined to a wheelchair after being paralyzed by The Joker, taking on the mantle of Oracle. Gordon will reportedly serve as "the Commissioner of the GCPD following the passing of her late father."
Casting is already underway, and they are said to be looking at "actresses that use wheelchairs for the role."
This source is usually spot on when it comes to DC TV news, but it's best to treat this as a rumor until we learn more. For now, let us know what you think about the possibility of Oracle joining the Titans in the comments.
