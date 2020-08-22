TITANS Season 3 To Introduce Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, And A New Take On Dr. Jonathan Crane

During DC FanDome, it was confirmed that the upcoming third season of Titans is set to introduce Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and a unique new take on Dr. Jonathan Crane. Find out more details after the jump.

In season three of Titans, the team will say goodbye to San Francisco and hello to Gotham City. That's going to be their new base of operations, and as you might expect, it means we can look forward to seeing some familiar faces. According to the show's DC FanDome panel, "circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats."

After riding off into the sunset at the end of season two, Jason Todd will return as Red Hood, ditching his Robin identity "in his obsession to take down his old team." That's a very different take on the character, and one which might now make comic book purists overly happy.

Still, it means Red Hood is finally getting the live-action treatment, and he's not alone. We'll also be spending time with former Batgirl, Barbara Gordon. She's Commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department, and even though Barbara has a past relationship with Dick Grayson, she is wary of the Titans now being in Gotham and wants them out of the city she protects.

Finally, it's been confirmed that the Scarecrow will also factor into proceedings; however, rather than terrorising Gotham City, he's going to be used as an Arkham Asylum inmate who offers his services as a profiler and consultant for the GCPD. That's a big, and intriguing, change.

Are you excited to see this trio of characters in Titans season three?