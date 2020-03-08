TITANS Star Brenton Thwaites Reveals His Big Screen Ambitions For Nightwing In The DCEU

Titans star Brenton Thwaites has revealed that he initially thought he was being lined up for the Nightwing movie, while also expressing an interest in crossing paths with Robert Pattinson's Batman.

During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Titans star Brenton Thwaites - who finally donned Nightwing's suit in the season two finale - has revealed that his original hope was to play Dick Grayson in the Nightwing movie The LEGO Batman Movie's Chris McKay was once tasked with directing.

"When I signed on to Nightwing, I was inquiring about the film because I was originally inspired by Nolan's Batman, and, in my brain, I imagined doing this amazing Nightwing film, and there was one floating around," the actor explains in the video below. "There was a film floating around Warner Bros. for a while, but it was to be Ben Affleck's Nightwing."

While the future of the DC Universe streaming service is unclear, Titans is likely to move to HBO Max at some point, but Thwaites is unsure if his role as the former Robin on the small screen could lead to him crossing paths with Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in The Batman.

"I think the DC TV and movie worlds are still quite separate," he explained. "This might be a chance for Matt Reeves, the director, and DC Films to integrate that somehow. I would love to do it, but I don't think Titans is that property."

That makes sense, and considering the fact that Pattinson is only four years older than Thwaites, it seems doubtful the Caped Crusader will end up having a thirty-year-old Robin in The Batman!

