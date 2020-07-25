ARCHER Is Awake (And Seriously Needs A Drink) In The Official Trailer For Season 11

After spending three years in a coma, Sterling Archer is finally awake and he's ready to get back to work... well, after gets a drink, of course. FX has also released the first official trailer!

After traversing a variety of different genres in Dreamland, Danger Island, and 1999, Sterling Archer is finally back in the land of the living and, despite not being at full strength, it looks like he's ready to get back to work in the spy game. However, it looks like the world he left is considerably different than the one he's returning to, a fact he'll quickly come to realize when his friends have seemingly evolved without him.

Following its Comic [email protected] panel yesterday, FXX dropped the first official trailer for Season 11 and also announced that the acclaimed animated series will return on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.

The animated series features the voice talents of H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Malory Archer, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger.









In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.



Archer returns September 16

