A Long List Of DC Movies Are Leaving HBO Max In July Including BATMAN V SUPERMAN And WONDER WOMAN

The HBO Max streaming service has been plagued by several issues since it launched, and it could now be at risk of losing a number of DC Comics fans due to the upcoming departure of some major titles...

HBO Max launched late last month, but it's been faced with problems since day one. For starters, there's no 4K or enhanced sound options, while the list of missing films and TV shows is a long one. Unfortunately, it's now set to get even longer as nearly a dozen DC Films will leave the service on July 1st.

They include Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, and The Losers. As a result, the only DC Comics movies you'll find after that date will be Aquaman, Shazam!, Joker, Supergirl, and, uh, Green Lantern. That's a mixed bag of films to choose from.

ComicBook.com reached out to HBO Max, and were told: "We have a collection of DC films that will rotate on the platform. We have a new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August." It's hard to say what that's supposed to mean, but it looks like titles such as these will be continuously disappearing from and then re-appearing on the platform moving forward.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is, of course, coming to the service next year, but will that be enough to entice fans back? Right now, it feels like WarnerMedia is just looking for ways to ensure that DC Comics fans subscribe to both HBO Max and DC Universe so they get all of this content!

Do you still think HBO Max is worth paying for each month?