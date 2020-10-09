GAME OF THRONES & JAMES BOND Star Dame Diana Rigg Passes Away At The Age Of 82

We're very sad to report that legendary British actress Dame Diana Rigg, the incomparable Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones , has passed away at the age of 82 having been diagnosed with cancer in March.

Legendary actress Dame Diana Rigg has passed away at the age of 82 after a short battle with cancer.

Rigg played a wide variety of roles on stage and screen over the years, having first shot to fame for starring as intelligence agent Emma Peel in The Avengers back in the 1960s. She also played one of the more memorable "Bond Girls" in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, but she will arguably be best known for her Emmy Award-nominated turns as Lady Olenna Tyrell in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Rigg's daughter, actress Rachel Sterling, broke the news to Channel 4 today, who released the following statement on her behalf.

"[My mother] spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words." Rigg's agent added: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time. Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film, and television."

"The lords of Westeros are sheep. Are you a sheep? No. You’re a dragon. Be a dragon." Rest in power, Lady.