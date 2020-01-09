GAME OF THRONES Showrunners To Adapt Liu Cixin's THE THREE-BODY PROBLEM For Netflix

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have announced their next TV project, and it has the potential to be every bit as epic as the beloved HBO fantasy drama series. Take a look...

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are set to adapt Liu Cixin's acclaimed trilogy of sci-fi novels The Three-Body Problem for Netflix.

The duo will team with writer-producer Alexander Woo (True Blood) to tackle Cixin's expansive and complex saga, which depicts humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.

"Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. "We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Added Woo: “It’s a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction. The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes — all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory.”

Cixin and Ken Liu will serve as consulting producers on the project, which has some big names on board as executive producers, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson, actor Brad Pitt via his Plan B Entertainment production company, and actress Rosamund Pike via her Primitive Streak production company.

The budget for the series will be substantial, but reports that the costs could reach as high as $1 billion are said to be "overblown."

What do you guys make of this news? Have you read The Three-Body Problem novels? Let us know in the comments.