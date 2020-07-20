GAME OF THRONES Spinoff HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Rumored To Be Casting Its Targaryen Leads

It's been a while since we've heard anything concrete about Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon , but it now appears HBO is casting some of the show's female leads. Read on for details...

Game of Thrones ended after eight seasons, and for many fans, HBO dropped the ball on how things ended for the heroes and villains of Westeros. The series was still a ratings hit, of course, so the cable network moving forward with a spinoff series, titled House of the Dragon, is no great surprise.

Very little is known about the show beyond the fact it will delve into the history of House Targaryen and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Now, though, new casting rumours indicate that the series is hunting for two female leads. The first is Rhaenyra Targaryen (who will need to be in their late 20s), while the second is Alicent Hightower (who will be slightly older). Both of these characters have been mentioned by author George R.R. Martin in his series of A Song of Ice and Fire novels, and those shed a little more light on what we can expect from these two key characters in the spinoff series.

One of the most beautiful women in Westeros, Rhaenyra attempts to usurp the Iron Throne from her brother Aegon II, in the war known as the Dance of Dragons. Alicent, meanwhile, is Rhaenyra's step-mother and has a bitter rivalry with her.

Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal, and it's believed that the ten-episode House of the Dragon will begin airing in 2022 (a date which could be pushed back due to COVID-19).

What are your thoughts on these latest details about the show?