GAME OF THRONES Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Acknowledges Fan Disappointment With Jaime Lannister's Demise

Despite being one of the show's most despicable villains, Jaime Lannister became a fan-favorite part of Game of Thrones as time passed, but even he seems somewhat disappointed by his character's end!

The final season of Game of Thrones disappointed many fans, with the finale considered particularly underwhelming. Many characters died over the course of that last run of episodes, but Jaime Lannister was sadly not among them. Instead, he was buried beneath King's Landing alongside Cersei following Daenerys's attack on the capital.

It wasn't an overly dramatic end for the villain turned anti-hero, and when Variety asked if he was surprised viewers wanted a more dramatic end for Jaime, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau joked that he almost donated to that petition to reshoot the finale, but only because he found it funny. However, he seems to understand why a lot of people wanted a different ending.

"I didn’t follow it at all. Obviously, I heard about it. I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition. HBO saying, 'You’re right, so many people want it, we’re going to do it,'" the actor explains. "I think everyone had their own opinion. I find the world of fandom really interesting."

"Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of — you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended. You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to 'Game of Thrones.' I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end."

Coster-Waldau is clearly well aware that some fans weren't happy with the way Jaime's story ended, but seemingly feels that some of that disappointment revolved around the upset surrounding the show's conclusion. That's somewhat true, and viewers definitely had high expectations, but most seem to agree David Benioff and DB Weiss dropped the ball in a significant way.

Click HERE for more Game of Thrones news from CBM!