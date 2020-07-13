GAME OF THRONES: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION Announced For The First Time Ever On 4K Ultra HD

While it's already available on Blu-ray, HBO Home Entertainment has officially announced their plans to release Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD this fall!

Game of Thrones is finally getting the full 4K treatment.

After deciding against releasing the full series on 4K Ultra HD last winter, instead opting for a Blu-ray only release that was packed to the brim with special features, HBO Home Entertainment has officially announced plans to release Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD.

The Complete Collection will be available on November 3, both physically and digitally. It's currently available to pre-order for $209.99 from both Amazon and Best Buy and, for diehard fans, will also be available as a limited edition Best Buy-exclusive Steelbook for $239.99.

Currently, only the first and eighth seasons are available to own in 4K Ultra HD, so this will be the grand debut of seasons two through seven on the premium format, meaning some of the most acclaimed episodes - including "Battle of the Bastards;" "The Rains of Castamere;" "Hardhome;" and more - of the worldwide phenomenon will be viewable in the highest home video quality imaginable.

As for special features, it's expected to contain everything that was included on the Complete Series Blu-ray set that was released last December. Full details can be found below.