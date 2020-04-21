HBO Max Sets May Launch Date; Releases First Trailers For Several Upcoming Shows

WarnerMedia has announced that the new HBO Max streaming service will launch late next month, and we have a new promo and individual trailers for several of the shows that'll be available. Take a look...

WarnerMedia has set a May 27 launch date for the new HBO Max streaming service, which will cost $14.99 per month and will eventually boast up to 10,000 hours of content.

Series that'll be available at launch include Anna Kendrick’s Love Life, doc feature On The Record, non-scripted series Legendary and Craftopia, and children's shows such as the new Looney Tunes Cartoon and The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

We found out last week that J.J. Abrams was developing a live-action Justice League Dark series for HBO Max along with a show based on Stephen King's The Shining, Overlook. Greg Berlanti is also working on both Green Lantern and a Strange Adventures anthology series, but it's been a while since we've had any solid updates.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

You can check out trailers for several of the shows that'll be available at launch below.