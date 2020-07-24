HIS DARK MATERIALS: New Worlds Await In The Official Comic-Con Trailer For Season 2

Following the events of last season's finale, Lyra (Dafne Keen) has entered a whole new world when season two picks up and will have a whole lot to discover as she explores the mysterious abandoned city Cittàgazze, encountering a boy named Will (Amir Wilson) in her journey.

There's no premiere date just yet, but with production more or less complete prior to the filming shut down caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, HBO has scheduled it for a Fall 2020 release.

Both Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Wilson will reprise their roles as Lee Scoresby and Mrs. Coulter, respectively, and new additions to the cast include Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with the latter voicing the former's dæmon.