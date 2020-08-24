RAISED BY WOLVES: New Trailer For ALIEN Director Ridley Scott's HBO Max Sci-Fi Series Released

HBO Max has released another intriguing trailer for the new sci-fi series coming from Alien: Covenant director Sir Ridley Scott, and this one gives us a much better idea of what to expect from the show...

It doesn't appear as if Sir Ridley Scott is going to get the opportunity to return to the Alien franchise after the poorly received Alien: Covenant, and that means his prequel series is likely to remain unfinished. However, the filmmaker definitely isn't leaving the sci-fi genre behind thanks to HBO Max's Raised by Wolves!

The show premieres on the streaming service on Thursday, September 3rd, and "centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task."

Alien and The Martian director Ridley Scott is serving as an executive producer for Raised by Wolves, while he's also directed the first two episodes. This actually marks the filmmaker's first time helming an American television series, but Prisoners writer Aaron Guzikowski is showrunner.

The cast includes Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude), Winta McGrath (Aloft), Niamh Algar (The Virtues), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator), Matias Varela (Narcos), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife) Ivy Wong (Rogue One) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

Check out the latest trailer for Raised by Wolves below:

