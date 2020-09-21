WATCHMEN Dominates This Year's Emmy Awards With 11 Wins, Including Best Limited Series

While The Mandalorian didn't end up getting much love during last night's Emmy Awards, it was a great night for the cast and crew of HBO's critically acclaimed Watchmen . Hit the jump for details...

While The Mandalorian won its fair share of Creative Emmys, it was HBO's Watchmen that dominated proceedings during last night's main awards ceremony.

It ultimately walked away with 11 wins, including "Best Limited Series," best acting wins for stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and writing award for showrunner Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson. Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross also won "Best Music Composition in a Limited Series" for Watchmen's memorable score.

Additionally, Watchmen ended the night by also winning awards for best casting (Victoria Thomas and Meagan Lewis), best cinematography (Gregory Middleton), and best fantasy/sci-fi costumes (Sharen Davis and Valerie Zielonka). Needless to say, HBO has to be very pleased.

Whether this leads to another season remains to be seen, though you have to believe the cable network would love to recreate this success with more stories set in the world of Watchmen.




