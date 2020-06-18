WATCHMEN: HBO Offering All Nine Episodes To Sample For Free This Weekend

In an effort to highlight black experiences, voices and storytellers, HBO will be offering all nine episodes of the acclaimed Watchmen series to enjoy for free on their website starting tomorrow...

HBO will offer all nine episodes of the series WATCHMEN for free starting FRIDAY, JUNE 19 through SUNDAY, June 21 exclusively on HBO.com and Free On Demand, as an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers. The network will also air a marathon of the series on HBO and HBO Latino starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, June 19.



Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Peabody Award winner WATCHMEN, starring Regina King and from executive producer Damon Lindelof, embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.



HBO is proud to offer all nine episodes for free of this timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America.



Episode Air Times:

WATCHMEN 101 – 1:00PM

WATCHMEN 102 – 2:03PM

WATCHMEN 103 – 2:58PM

WATCHMEN 104 – 3:51PM

WATCHMEN 105 – 4:43PM

WATCHMEN 106 – 5:43PM

WATCHMEN 107 – 6:44PM

WATCHMEN 108 – 7:42PM

WATCHMEN 109 – 8:45PM



Other titles available for free sampling on HBO.com starting on June 19 until July 2 are listed below.



The expanded titles are: Being Serena, Bessie, Whoopi Goldberg presents Moms Mabley, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, United Skates, Jerrod Carmicheal’s Home Videos, Lil’ Rel Live In Crenshaw, The Apollo, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency S1/ E1, The Shop S2/E1 + S2/E6, Treme S1/E1, and True Detective S3/E1.



Titles that are currently available for free sampling on HBO.com: Baltimore Rising, Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas series, Notes From The Field, King In The Wilderness, Say Her Name: The Life & Death of Sandra Bland, 4 Little Girls, We Are The Dream, Random Acts of Flyness S1/E1, S1/E3, S1/E5; Insecure S1/E1, Ballers S1/E1, A Black Lady Sketch Show S1/E1, Betty S1/E1, Euphoria S1/E1, The Shop S1/E1, The Wire S1/E1, Watchmen E1 and We’re Here S1/E1.

Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD!