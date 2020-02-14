WATCHMEN: HBO's Acclaimed Limited Series Arrives On Blu-ray & DVD This Summer
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially announced that Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on June 2.
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially announced that Damon Lindelof's critically acclaimed Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series will arrive on Blu-ray this summer with a ton of special features.
Along with all nine episodes of the critically acclaimed Damon Lindelof series, all in stunning 1080p, the Blu-ray set will contain over 90 minutes of bonus content, including exclusive never-before-seen features that will take you further behind-the-scenes of the making of the series than ever before.
Additionally, the press release does dub the show an HBO Limited Series, which may finally confirm that Watchmen will indeed be a one-off and there won't be any sort of follow-up.
BURBANK, CA (February 13, 2020) – Fans can dive even further into the alternate world that has captivated audiences since its debut when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series on Blu-ray ($44.98 SRP US/ $49.99 SRP Canada) and DVD ($39.99 US SRP US / $44.98 SRP Canada) June 2, 2020. Featuring all nine riveting one-hour episodes – plus over 90 minutes of bonus content, including two never-before-seen special features exclusive to the Blu-ray and DVD. Created for television and executive produced by Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers), Watchmen drew 1.5 million Viewers in its series premiere, becoming the second-highest rated HBO original series debut of the past three years, only behind Big Little Lies. The show is also currently “certified fresh” with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own. Watchmen reunites Lindelof with Academy® and Emmy® Award-winning actress Regina King (The Leftovers, Southland, If Beale Street Could Talk) leading the cast as Angela Abar/Sister Night. The series also stars Emmy® Award winner Jean Smart (Legion, Dirty John), Don Johnson (Miami Vice), Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Leaves of Grass), Hong Chau (Homecoming), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Andrew Howard (Bates Motel), Jacob Ming-Trent (Ray Donovan), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Sara Vickers (The Crown) and Dylan Schombing (Sharp Objects), with Academy Award® winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), and Academy, Emmy® and Tony® Award winning actor Jeremy Irons (The Lion King, Reversal of Fortune).
Produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series was created for television by Lindelof based on characters co-created for DC by Dave Gibbons. The series is executive produced by Lindelof, Tom Spezialy, Nicole Kassell, Stephen Williams and Joseph E. Iberti.
“The critical accolades for Watchmen have not slowed down since the series premiere,” said Rosemary Markson, Senior Vice President Marketing, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. “We are thrilled to release Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series on DVD and Blu-ray with even more exclusive new content for fans to enjoy.”
9 ONE-HOUR EPISODES
EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES
-
It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice
-
Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship
-
She Was Killed By Space Junk
-
If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own
-
Little Fear of Lightning
-
This Extraordinary Being
-
An Almost Religious Awe
-
A God Walks Into Abar
-
See How They Fly
ADDITIONAL SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Hooded Justice
-
The Colossal King – Adrian Veidt
DIGITAL
The first season of Watchmen is currently available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and others. A Digital Code is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.
-
Watchmen: Unmasked
-
2019 New York Comic Con
-
Watchmen: Masked and Dangerous
-
Watchmen S1: Trailer
-
Character Trailers: Sister Night, Blond Man and Looking Glass
-
Becoming Sister Night
-
Notes from the Watchmen graphic novel artist Dave Gibbons
-
Rorschach Featurette
-
Watchmen: Alternate History
-
It’s Raining Squids
-
Squid Shelter with Tim Blake Nelson
-
Andrij Parekh on Directing
-
Sadiqua Bynum runs, jumps and falls for Sister Night
-
Anatomy of a Fight Scene
-
Glimpses – The Visual Effects of Watchmen
BASICS
Street Date: June 2, 2020
Order Due Date: April 28, 2020
BD and DVD Presented in 16x9 widescreen format
Run Time: Approx. 522 minutes
Enhanced Content Run Time: Approx. 100 minutes
DVD
Price: $39.99 SRP US / $44.98 SRP Canada
DVD Audio: English (5.1)
DVD Subtitles: English, French and Latin Spanish
BLU-RAY
Price: $44.98 US / $49.99 SRP Canada
BD Audio: English (5.1)
BD Subtitles: English, French and Latin Spanish
