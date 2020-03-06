WATCHMEN: HBO's Acclaimed Limited Series Is Now Available On Blu-ray And DVD

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially announced that Damon Lindelof's critically acclaimed Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series will arrive on Blu-ray this summer with a ton of special features.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially released Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series on Blu-ray and DVD.

Along with all nine episodes of the critically acclaimed Damon Lindelof series, all in stunning 1080p, the Blu-ray set contains over 90 minutes of bonus content, including exclusive never-before-seen features that will take you further behind-the-scenes of the making of the series than ever before.

While there has been some buzz about a potential second season, HBO along with the cast and crew have repeatedly hailed the show as a Limited Series, which means that despite the demand, there isn't likely to be any sort of follow-up. Unless, of course, Lindelof comes up with an amazing idea he wants to explore down the line.



