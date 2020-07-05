WATCHMEN Movie Star Malin Akerman Explains Why Playing Silk Spectre Was A Struggle For Her

Malin Akerman played Silk Spectre in Watchmen , and the actress has now explained why playing that character was a struggle for her at a time when she starred in her first major blockbuster movie...

The Watchmen TV series has been a huge hit, and while the movie which preceded it wasn't to everyone's liking, it certainly put Zack Snyder on the map in a big way. It also boasted an impressive cast, including then relative unknown Malin Akerman. Before being cast as Silk Spectre, she was mostly known for comedies, and Watchmen marked her first major blockbuster.

During a recent interview with Collider, the Billions star confessed that Watchmen was a struggle for her because she found herself starring opposite a number of much bigger name stars.

"I will say that Watchmen was a big shift because I felt way out of my league on that one," Akerman explains. "I really struggled because it was such a big film and I really felt like I had no idea what I was doing. I had no training and I was working with these fabulous theater actors who had all the training in the world. I definitely didn’t feel worthy of being there."

"I felt like I had tricked them into casting me," she continued. "You know, there was a lot of stuff that I was going through, so it was definitely a shift and I just said, ‘Alright, I can’t just follow now anymore. I have to start making decisions of what it is that I want to learn, what direction I want to go in, what do I like creatively, what do I find fun? I want to put my best foot forward."

Akerman certainly made a lasting impact as Silk Spectre, and she's done well in the years which have followed. We haven't, however, seen her in many blockbusters, though she did appear in Rampage.

