WATCHMEN Season 2 Unlikely After Creator Damon Lindelof Declines To Return
Bad news for fans of HBO's Watchmen, as it doesn't look like the acclaimed show is going to return for a second season.
Things are not looking to good for second season of HBO's acclaimed Watchmen TV series, as creator and writer Damon Lindelof has reportedly decided not to return to continue the story. More past the jump.
HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told USA today earlier in the week that he'd be open to continuing the story if Damon Lindelof was back on board, and the Lost co-creator has now stated that he "told the story he wants to tell and has no interest in a second season." However, he has given his blessing to HBO should they decide to move forward with another writer-producer.
That doesn't seem likely, though, as Bloys responded that "it would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way."
The season finale of Watchmen did wrap up the main story arc, but we were left wondering about the fate of our lead character. Did Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, inherit Doctor Manhattan's abilities? That may now be something that's destined to remain ambiguous.
What do you guys make of this news? Would you be very disappointed if Watchmen didn't return, or were you happy with the ending we got? Drop us a comment in the usual place.
