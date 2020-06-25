WATCHMEN Star Regina King Will Only Return To The HBO Series If Showrunner Damon Lindelof Does

Watchmen blew everyone away, but star Regina King has now made it clear that she will only return as Angela Abar (the new Dr. Manhattan?) if showrunner Damon Lindelof is also involved with the HBO series.

Watchmen ended up exceeding expectations when it aired on HBO last year, and proved to a pretty damn perfect sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' beloved graphic novel. While it wasn't a massive ratings hit, the series received widespread critical acclaim, but showrunner Damon Lindelof has said he has no intentions of returning for another season.

Instead, he would like to see the property handed off to someone else so they can put their spin on it (a lot of fans would love to know what became of Nite-Owl and how he ended up behind bars), but that could mean star Regina King won't make her return as the superpowered Sister Night.

During an interview with Variety, she said: "Honestly, I feel like I think HBO would want it back in a heartbeat, but if [showrunner] Damon Lindelof doesn’t see an entry point for Season 2, I think that the possibilities are infinite. But I feel that if Damon doesn’t see it, then it’s going to be a no for me."

In some ways, it wouldn't be right to continue telling Angela Abar's story as a season revolving around her using Dr. Manhattan's powers might lack the impact of that first batch of episodes. Instead, picking up at a different point in the history of these characters makes more sense, with Nite-Owl surely the character most deserving of having his story told somewhere down the line.

What would you like to see next from the Watchmen franchise?