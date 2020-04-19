WESTWORLD: Caleb Starts At The Beginning In The New Promo For Season 3, Episode 7: "Passed Pawn"

After tonight's shocking twist-filled installment, only two episodes now remain before Westworld season three comes to a close and it looks like they're really building up to one helluva finale as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) puts the final steps in her master plan in motion.
Plot details are under wraps, but the synopsis reads, "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.," which is likely in reference to Caleb (Aaron Paul). The promo does spend much of its one-minute runtime highlighting moments from his mysterious past, so it seems like the penultimate hour is going to spend a lot of time covering his backstory and possibly revealing more about Dolores' plan for him.
Helen Shaver is directing the episode, which is her first of the series. Her past credits include, but are not limited to, Judging Amy, Elementary, Person of Interest, Orphan Black, Impulse, Vikings and two episodes from TNT's upcoming Snowpiercer series.
Passed Pawn
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)
Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.
Westworld features:
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy
Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe/Arnold Weber
Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale
Ed Harris as William/The Man in Black
Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs
Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore
Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton
Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols
Lena Waithe as Ash
Vincent Cassel as Serac
Scott Mescudi as Francis
Marshawn Lynch as Giggles
Jefferson Mays as Liam Dempsey Sr.
John Gallagher Jr. as Liam
Michael Ealy as Jake
Tommy Flanagan as Conells
Westworld returns with a brand new episode April 26