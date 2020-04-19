WESTWORLD: Caleb Starts At The Beginning In The New Promo For Season 3, Episode 7: "Passed Pawn"

Next week, on the penultimate episode of season three, Westworld delves into the unexplored past of Caleb and it looks like things are about to get really interesting as we head into the final two hours.

After tonight's shocking twist-filled installment, only two episodes now remain before Westworld season three comes to a close and it looks like they're really building up to one helluva finale as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) puts the final steps in her master plan in motion.

Plot details are under wraps, but the synopsis reads, "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.," which is likely in reference to Caleb (Aaron Paul). The promo does spend much of its one-minute runtime highlighting moments from his mysterious past, so it seems like the penultimate hour is going to spend a lot of time covering his backstory and possibly revealing more about Dolores' plan for him.

Helen Shaver is directing the episode, which is her first of the series. Her past credits include, but are not limited to, Judging Amy, Elementary, Person of Interest, Orphan Black, Impulse, Vikings and two episodes from TNT's upcoming Snowpiercer series.









Passed Pawn



Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)



A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.



Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.