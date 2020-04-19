Westworld Headlines

WESTWORLD: Caleb Starts At The Beginning In The New Promo For Season 3, Episode 7: "Passed Pawn"

WESTWORLD: Caleb Starts At The Beginning In The New Promo For Season 3, Episode 7: "Passed Pawn"

Next week, on the penultimate episode of season three, Westworld delves into the unexplored past of Caleb and it looks like things are about to get really interesting as we head into the final two hours.

Rohan Patel | 4/19/2020
Filed Under: "Westworld" Source: HBO

After tonight's shocking twist-filled installment, only two episodes now remain before Westworld season three comes to a close and it looks like they're really building up to one helluva finale as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) puts the final steps in her master plan in motion.

Plot details are under wraps, but the synopsis reads, "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.," which is likely in reference to Caleb (Aaron Paul). The promo does spend much of its one-minute runtime highlighting moments from his mysterious past, so it seems like the penultimate hour is going to spend a lot of time covering his backstory and possibly revealing more about Dolores' plan for him.

Helen Shaver is directing the episode, which is her first of the series. Her past credits include, but are not limited to, Judging AmyElementary, Person of InterestOrphan Black, ImpulseVikings and two episodes from TNT's upcoming Snowpiercer series.


 

 
Passed Pawn

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.

Westworld features:
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy
Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe/Arnold Weber
Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale
Ed Harris as William/The Man in Black
Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs
Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore
Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton
Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols
Lena Waithe as Ash 
Vincent Cassel as Serac
Scott Mescudi as Francis
Marshawn Lynch as Giggles
Jefferson Mays as Liam Dempsey Sr. 
John Gallagher Jr. as Liam
Michael Ealy as Jake 
Tommy Flanagan as Conells

Westworld returns with a brand new episode April 26
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...