WESTWORLD: "Free Will Is Not Free" On New Poster For Season 3 Of HBO's Sci-Fi Drama Series

HBO has released he official poster for the upcoming third season of, and it features a prototype version of one of the park's robotic hosts deteriorating in the desert as the city looms in the background. The image is accompanied by the tagline, "Free Will is Not Free."Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we do know that most of the third season is going to be set quite a few years after the events of Season 2. It's been confirmed that the story will initially pick up directly after the season 2 finale, but we will eventually jump forward to near-future LA and catch up with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) who has struck up a friendship (relationship?) with a construction worker named Caleb (Aaron Paul).Jeffrey Wright (Bernard) and Thandie Newton (Maeve) will also return, but we have no idea how they'll factor into the plot.co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan revealed in a recent interview.will return on March 15. Check out the announcement teaser below, and let us know what you thought of the previous seasons in the usual place.