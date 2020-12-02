WESTWORLD: "Free Will Is Not Free" On New Poster For Season 3 Of HBO's Sci-Fi Drama Series
HBO has released he official poster for the upcoming third season of Westworld, and it features a prototype version of one of the park's robotic hosts deteriorating in the desert as the city looms in the background. The image is accompanied by the tagline, "Free Will is Not Free."
The third season of HBO's superb sci-fi drama series, Westworld, is set to premiere next month, and a new official poster has now been shared online featuring one of the first season's robotic "hosts."
Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we do know that most of the third season is going to be set quite a few years after the events of Season 2. It's been confirmed that the story will initially pick up directly after the season 2 finale, but we will eventually jump forward to near-future LA and catch up with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) who has struck up a friendship (relationship?) with a construction worker named Caleb (Aaron Paul).
Jeffrey Wright (Bernard) and Thandie Newton (Maeve) will also return, but we have no idea how they'll factor into the plot.
“This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan revealed in a recent interview. “I love shows that find a groove and hang with it for 100 episodes — that was never this show.”
Westworld will return on March 15. Check out the announcement teaser below, and let us know what you thought of the previous seasons in the usual place.
