WESTWORLD: New Spoiler Photos & Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released From Tonight's Jaw-Dropping Finale

Tonight's season three finale ended with the beginning of the apocalypse as Los Angeles literally went up in flames after Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) finally came together as a unit to put an end to Serac's (Vincent Cassel) reign. However, while they did technically emerge as the winners, the cost of victory was unmeasurably high as Dolores met her end when all of her memories were erased from existence.
Then, in the post-credits scene, things got even more interesting as William (Ed Harris) confronted Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and got the surprise of a lifetime when he found himself face-to-face with... himself! - Yes, you read that right, Charlotte created a host version of the Man in Black, who made quick work of the human William and slit his throat, followed by the camera panning over to Charlotte's robotic assembly line of new hosts.
We also got one final tease as Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) awoke from his extended trip to the Sublime, covered in post-apocalyptic dust, and hopefully, with a lot of answers... and now, the wait for Season 4 begins!
Crisis Theory
Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)
Time to face the music.
Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.
Westworld features:
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy
Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe/Arnold Weber
Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale
Ed Harris as William/The Man in Black
Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs
Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore
Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton
Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols
Lena Waithe as Ash
Vincent Cassel as Serac
Scott Mescudi as Francis
Marshawn Lynch as Giggles
Jefferson Mays as Liam Dempsey Sr.
John Gallagher Jr. as Liam
Michael Ealy as Jake
Tommy Flanagan as Conells
Westworld has been renewed for Season 4