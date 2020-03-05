WESTWORLD: New Spoiler Photos & Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released From Tonight's Jaw-Dropping Finale

Tonight's season three finale ended with the beginning of the apocalypse as Los Angeles literally went up in flames after Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) finally came together as a unit to put an end to Serac's (Vincent Cassel) reign. However, while they did technically emerge as the winners, the cost of victory was unmeasurably high as Dolores met her end when all of her memories were erased from existence.

Then, in the post-credits scene, things got even more interesting as William (Ed Harris) confronted Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and got the surprise of a lifetime when he found himself face-to-face with... himself! - Yes, you read that right, Charlotte created a host version of the Man in Black, who made quick work of the human William and slit his throat, followed by the camera panning over to Charlotte's robotic assembly line of new hosts.

We also got one final tease as Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) awoke from his extended trip to the Sublime, covered in post-apocalyptic dust, and hopefully, with a lot of answers... and now, the wait for Season 4 begins!

Crisis Theory



Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)



Time to face the music.



Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.