WESTWORLD Season 3 Gets Mid-March Premiere Date From HBO; Confirmed For Eight Episodes

HBO has just announced the premiere date for the eagerly awaited eight-episode third season of their hit sci-fi drama Westworld , which was adapted for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy.

HBO has officially announced that Westworld will return for its long-awaited third season on Sunday, March 15 at 9:00 p.m. EST with an extended seventy minute season premiere. However, unlike the previous two installments, the new season will run only eight episodes.



The returning star cast includes Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Primetime Emmy-winner Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.



New players joining the ensemble are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Vincent Cassel (Jason Bourne), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Scott Mescudi (We Are Who We Are), Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom), Michael Ealy (Stumptown) and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).





To check out character posters, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!





Thandie Newton returns as Maeve Millay. She scored a Primetime Emmy Award for her work on the series back in 2018, following season two, and has also earned two Golden Globe nominations.

Thandie Newton returns as Maeve Millay. She scored a Primetime Emmy Award for her work on the series back in 2018, following season two, and has also earned two Golden Globe nominations.



Marvel fan-favorite Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder) returns as Maeve, but based on the SDCC trailer, it looks like she'll be pulling double duty this season as in addition to her original role, she'll also be playing Dolores from time-to-time.

Marvel fan-favorite Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder) returns as Maeve, but based on the SDCC trailer, it looks like she'll be pulling double duty this season as in addition to her original role, she'll also be playing Dolores from time-to-time.



Gotham's new Commissioner Jeffrey Wright (The Batman) returns as Bernard Lowe. While he's already won both a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy, he's also earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on this series.

Gotham's new Commissioner Jeffrey Wright (The Batman) returns as Bernard Lowe. While he's already won both a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy, he's also earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on this series.



Evan Rachel Wood returns as Dolores Abernathy. She's earned two Primetime Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the series.

Evan Rachel Wood returns as Dolores Abernathy. She's earned two Primetime Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the series.



Despite seemingly meeting his end at the end of Westworld season two, 4x Academy Award-nominee and 2x Golden Globe-winner Ed Harris (Top Gun: Maverick) will be back as the Man in Black. He nabbed a Primetime Emmy nomination for his work in season two.

Despite seemingly meeting his end at the end ofseason two, 4x Academy Award-nominee and 2x Golden Globe-winner Ed Harris (Top Gun: Maverick) will be back as the Man in Black. He nabbed a Primetime Emmy nomination for his work in season two.