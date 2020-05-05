WESTWORLD Showrunner Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Really Is "Gone" For Good - SPOILERS

The Season 3 finale of Westworld killed off some main characters, but it's been established that death is not necessarily permanent on this show. It sounds like it really is the end for [Spoiler] , however.

Well, it looks like those hoping that Dolores would somehow manage to resurrect herself with her original consciousness intact will be disappointed, because Westworld showrunner Jonathan Nolan has confirmed that the fan-favorite character really is gone for good.

In this past Sunday's Season 3 finale, Evan Rachel Wood's robotic revolutionary had her memories completely wiped by Serac (Vincent Cassel) when he attached her to his supercomputer, Rehoboam. The first two season's of the HBO sci-fi series have proven that a host's "death" isn't necessarily permanent, but it really doesn't sound like Dolores is going to return.

"Dolores is gone," Nolan told Variety. "We’re not yet discussing publicly the direction the show is taking, but the fun thing about this show is, you know, from the beginning Lisa and I wanted to make a show that constantly reinvented itself, that could be a different show every season. I think it’s important with a show in which death can be impermanent — these are robots, after all — to mark the occasion with Dolores. That version of that character is gone."

Of course, this doesn't mean that another version of the character won't reappear, and Nolan is hopeful that Wood will still be a part of the show going forward.

"I [frick]ing hope not," he said when asked if Wood would be leaving the series. "We love Evan Rachel Wood and we haven’t [sighs] started talking publicly about exactly what the show looks like going forward. But it looks very different."

What did you guys think of the Season 3 finale of Westworld? Will you be sorry to see Dolores go? Drop us a comment in the usual place.