WESTWORLD: Tessa Thompson Features In New Photos From Season 3, Episode 6: "Decoherence"

HBO has released new promo stills from this Sunday's installment of Westworld , titled "Decoherence," offering a new look at Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Michael Ealy and Vincent Cassel.

While the target audiences are likely somewhat different, Westworld is expected to face some heavy competition this coming Sunday with ESPN finally set to debut the first two installments in their long-awaited sports documentary The Last Dance, which will center on Michael Jordan, a.k.a. the greatest basketball player of all-time, and his legendary 1997-98 NBA Champion Chicago Bulls.

HBO has released seven new photos from the upcoming sixth episode, titled "Decoherence," which has a synopsis that reads, "Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?"

As expected, the photos are understandably vague and only spotlight a handful of characters. This week, we get new shots of Maeve (Thandie Newton), "Charlotte Hale" (Tessa Thompson), Serac (Vincent Cassel), Jake (Michael Ealy) and The Man in Black (Ed Harris).

Jennifer Getzinger directed next week's episode and also helmed the season three finale. She should be a relatively familiar name to comic book movie fans, having directed an episode of Marvel's Daredevil, three episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones and two episodes (including the series finale) of Marvel's Agent Carter.





























Decoherence



Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)



Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?



Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.