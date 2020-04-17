WESTWORLD: Tessa Thompson Features In New Photos From Season 3, Episode 6: "Decoherence"

While the target audiences are likely somewhat different, Westworld is expected to face some heavy competition this coming Sunday with ESPN finally set to debut the first two installments in their long-awaited sports documentary The Last Dance, which will center on Michael Jordan, a.k.a. the greatest basketball player of all-time, and his legendary 1997-98 NBA Champion Chicago Bulls.
HBO has released seven new photos from the upcoming sixth episode, titled "Decoherence," which has a synopsis that reads, "Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?"
As expected, the photos are understandably vague and only spotlight a handful of characters. This week, we get new shots of Maeve (Thandie Newton), "Charlotte Hale" (Tessa Thompson), Serac (Vincent Cassel), Jake (Michael Ealy) and The Man in Black (Ed Harris).
Jennifer Getzinger directed next week's episode and also helmed the season three finale. She should be a relatively familiar name to comic book movie fans, having directed an episode of Marvel's Daredevil, three episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones and two episodes (including the series finale) of Marvel's Agent Carter.
Decoherence
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)
Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?
Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.
Westworld features:
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy
Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe/Arnold Weber
Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale
Ed Harris as William/The Man in Black
Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs
Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore
Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton
Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols
Lena Waithe as Ash
Vincent Cassel as Serac
Scott Mescudi as Francis
Marshawn Lynch as Giggles
Jefferson Mays as Liam Dempsey Sr.
John Gallagher Jr. as Liam
Michael Ealy as Jake
Tommy Flanagan as Conells
Westworld returns with a brand new episode April 19