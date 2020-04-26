WESTWORLD: The End Is Nigh In The New Promo For Season 3, Episode 8: "Passed Pawn"

"What's about to happen, was always going to happen." After a jaw-dropping penultimate hour, HBO's Westworld is ready to bring it home next week with what's sure to be an absolutely wild season finale.

Well, it's time to face the music, and with next week's season finale preview featuring forebodingly epic quotes like "What's about to happen, was always going to happen," "You think you're in control," "Do you believe you're the hero?," and "I'm going to save the [frick]ing world," it looks like we're in for quite the thrill-ride when next Sunday rolls around.

Jennifer Getzinger directed the season finale, her second episode of the year after also helming episode six. She should be a relatively familiar name to fans of comic book movies and television, having directed an episode of Marvel's Daredevil, three episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones, and two episodes (including the series finale) of Marvel's Agent Carter.







Crisis Theory



Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)



Time to face the music.



Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.