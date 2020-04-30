WESTWORLD: Time To Save The World In New Photos From The Season 3 Finale: "Crisis Theory"

HBO has released ten brand new promotional stills from this Sunday's episode of Westworld, offering fresh looks at all of the remaining players as they race toward an epic final battle.
The photos feature new shots of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandie Newton), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), Caleb (Aaron Paul), Ashley (Luke Hemsworth), Serac (Vincent Cassel) and the Man in Black (Ed Harris).
Jennifer Getzinger directed the season finale, her second episode of the year after also helming episode six. She should be a relatively familiar name to fans of comic book movies and television, having directed an episode of Marvel's Daredevil, three episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones, and two episodes (including the series finale) of Marvel's Agent Carter.
Crisis Theory
Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)
Time to face the music.
Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.
Westworld features:
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy
Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe/Arnold Weber
Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale
Ed Harris as William/The Man in Black
Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs
Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore
Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton
Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols
Lena Waithe as Ash
Vincent Cassel as Serac
Scott Mescudi as Francis
Marshawn Lynch as Giggles
Jefferson Mays as Liam Dempsey Sr.
John Gallagher Jr. as Liam
Michael Ealy as Jake
Tommy Flanagan as Conells
Westworld returns with a brand new episode May 3
