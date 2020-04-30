WESTWORLD: Time To Save The World In New Photos From The Season 3 Finale: "Crisis Theory"

HBO has released ten new promotional stills from this Sunday's season finale of Westworld , offering new shots of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul, Luke Hemsworth, and Ed Harris.

HBO has released ten brand new promotional stills from this Sunday's episode of Westworld, offering fresh looks at all of the remaining players as they race toward an epic final battle.

The photos feature new shots of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandie Newton), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), Caleb (Aaron Paul), Ashley (Luke Hemsworth), Serac (Vincent Cassel) and the Man in Black (Ed Harris).

Jennifer Getzinger directed the season finale, her second episode of the year after also helming episode six. She should be a relatively familiar name to fans of comic book movies and television, having directed an episode of Marvel's Daredevil, three episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones, and two episodes (including the series finale) of Marvel's Agent Carter.









































Crisis Theory



Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)



Time to face the music.



Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.



