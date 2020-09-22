BOOKS OF BLOOD Full Trailer Teases A Disturbing Journey Into The Nightmares Of Clive Barker

Hulu's Books of Blood is set to premiere on the streaming service next month, and we now have a full trailer which provides a better idea of which of Clive Barker's short stories will be adapted...

"Everybody is a book of blood; wherever we're opened, we're red."

Hulu recently announced that its upcoming film adaptation of Clive Barker's Books of Blood will premiere on the streaming service on October 7, and we now have a much better idea of what to expect thanks to a creepy full trailer.

This was originally set to be developed as a TV series that would have (presumably) adapted as many of the short stories from Barker's collection of books as possible, but this feature will only focus on three. We're not sure which ones, but the trailer does suggest that "The Book of Blood" and "On Jerusalem Street" will be adapted.

The Hellraiser writer's Books of Blood also featured the likes of Rawhead Rex, Midnight Meat Train (both of which were previously adapted as features), The Yattering and Jack, and The Forbidden, which influenced 1992's Candyman.

Brannon Braga directed, co-wrote and executive produced along with The Orville collaborator with Seth MacFarlane. The cast members announced so far are: Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest), Anna Friel (Marcella), Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born) and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

Check out the trailer below along with a synopsis, and let us know if you plan on tuning in for Books of Blood this October.

“Written by Braga and Adam Simon (Salem) based on a short story by Barker with contributing original material, Books of Blood takes a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time.”