THE GREAT DVD Details Released For Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult's Critically Acclaimed Comedy Series

While it was initially billed as a miniseries, Hulu recently decided to change course on The Great, renewing the critically acclaimed comedy series for a second season set to premiere presumably in 2021, depending on when production can safely begin.
Elle Fanning (Maleficent; Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) headlines the series as Catherine the Great with Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road; X-Men: Days of Future Past) playing the role of her incompent husband, the mercurial Emperor Peter.
Phoebe Fox (One Day; The Aeronauts), Sacha Dhawan (Marvel's Iron Fist; Dracula), Charity Wakefield (The Player; Sense & Sensibility), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody; The Tourist), Adam Godley (Breaking Bad; The Umbrella Academy), Douglas Hodge (Joker; Black Mirror), and Belinda Bromilow (Doctor Doctor; Happy Feet) made up the supporting cast.
The DVD set will also include a few special features, including a pair of exclusive featurettes and a hilarious gag reel.
OWN THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED COMEDIC DRAMA STARRING ELLE FANNING AND NICHOLAS HOULT
THE GREAT
Season One
Available Now For Purchase on Digital
DVD Arrives October 20, 2020 with Exclusive Special Features
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The “lush, droll, boundary-pushing” (Vanity Fair) “wonderfully bombastic” (Paste) new series “THE GREAT” Season One arrives on DVD October 20, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Season One is now available for purchase on Digital platforms.
Created and executive produced by Academy Award® and Golden Globe® nominee* Tony McNamara (The Favourite), “THE GREAT” is a satirical, comedic drama—and occasionally true story—about the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. An idealistic romantic young girl, she arrives from Prussia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult) hoping for love and sunshine, and finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court on her side.
Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes®, “THE GREAT” Season One debuted on Hulu in the U.S. in May and has been renewed for a second season.
The 4-disc DVD set features all ten episodes, plus exclusive bonus content including interviews with the cast and creator Tony McNamara about the provocative and irreverent depiction of Catherine’s extraordinary story; behind-the-scenes tours of the lavish sets with members of the cast; a look at the opulent makeup, hair and costume designs; and an uproarious gag reel.
Bonus Features
- Bold and Brash: Inside “The Great”
- Palatial Panache: The Style of “The Great”
- Gag Reel
“THE GREAT” is created, written and executive produced by McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.