THE GREAT DVD Details Released For Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult's Critically Acclaimed Comedy Series

With the recent announcement of a second season, Paramount Home Entertainment has shared details on the upcoming DVD release of The Great , which starred Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult

While it was initially billed as a miniseries, Hulu recently decided to change course on The Great, renewing the critically acclaimed comedy series for a second season set to premiere presumably in 2021, depending on when production can safely begin.

Elle Fanning (Maleficent; Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) headlines the series as Catherine the Great with Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road; X-Men: Days of Future Past) playing the role of her incompent husband, the mercurial Emperor Peter.

Phoebe Fox (One Day; The Aeronauts), Sacha Dhawan (Marvel's Iron Fist; Dracula), Charity Wakefield (The Player; Sense & Sensibility), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody; The Tourist), Adam Godley (Breaking Bad; The Umbrella Academy), Douglas Hodge (Joker; Black Mirror), and Belinda Bromilow (Doctor Doctor; Happy Feet) made up the supporting cast.

The DVD set will also include a few special features, including a pair of exclusive featurettes and a hilarious gag reel.