10 Marvel Television Characters Who Need To Be Rebooted For The Marvel Cinematic Universe

With Marvel Studios now focusing on Disney+, the era of Marvel Television is at an end. However, there are plenty of great heroes and villains from those stories we need to see rebooted for the MCU...

The Marvel Television era was one full of ups and downs, and for every character the Jeph Loeb-led team got right, there were perhaps even more they got wrong. Regardless of whether you loved or hated those small screen interpretations of these iconic heroes and villains, though, there are some who desperately need to be rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While those stories all took place in the MCU, they were arguably "MCU-adjacent," and while it would be nice to think certain actors could reprise their roles, Marvel Studios just rebooting them for the big - or small again! - screen does make sense. With that in mind, we're now taking a look at the Marvel Television characters we believe need to be rebooted sooner rather than later. From big name heroes to obscure supporting characters, they all have potential, and are definitely deserving of being given another chance by Kevin Feige. To check out who we believe should be prioritised, all you need to do is hit the "Next" button below!

10. Black Bolt At this point, the less said about the Inhumans TV series, the better. An embarrassing, expensive mess, both Marvel Television and IMAX really dropped the ball with this one, and there wasn't really a character the show got right. However, perhaps Jeph Loeb and showrunner Scott Buck's biggest crime was screwing up Black Bolt. Anson Mount's version of the hero simply didn't resemble what we knew from the comic books, and we're not just talking about the fact his iconic costume was nowhere to be seen. He never came across like a King, while the Inhumans themselves were surprisingly ordinary. Now, Marvel Studios needs to reboot not just Black Bolt, but all of these characters. Rumour has it that it could happen in Ms. Marvel, but the entire team is deserving of their own movie. that's for sure.



9. Deathlok Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has a dedicated fanbase, and there's no denying that the series has been a fun ride. However, those early seasons were very hit and miss, and in the case of Deathlok, it was a definite miss. Looking like a low budget addition to the world's crappiest Syfy series, this take on the formidable soldier was laughable. Visual effects were needed to bring this character to life, and the ABC series clearly had no room in the budget. He wasn't particularly memorable, of course, and that origin story was a convoluted, silly mess. There are lots of places Deathlok could be used in the MCU moving forward, and given his ties to the American government, it could be fun for Sam Wilson and Bucky to cross paths with the "real" version in a future season of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+.



8. The Kingpin Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk was superb, and while it's feasible Marvel Studios could choose to bring him back as the villain, it also seems somewhat unlikely. Across the course of three seasons of Daredevil, Fisk's story has been told in great detail, and a fresh start is the best direction at this stage. When that does happen, he should have the bulk and size of his comic book counterpart (even if that means he's a Thanos-style mo-cap creation), and the status of an actual "Kingpin" who controls all of New York City's underworld. A future Spider-Man movie could be the best place to reboot Fisk, especially as he started off as one of the web-slinger's foes. If that's the case, then looking at the Ultimate Spider-Man comic books for inspiration would be no bad thing as the dynamic they had there was very enjoyable.



7. Cloak & Dagger The Cloak & Dagger TV series was fine, and Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph did good work on Freeform as the fan-favourite duo. However, it was also somewhat generic, and that could explain why it mostly flew under the radar and escaped the attention of many comic book fans. That benefits Marvel Studios, of course, as rebooting them will now be a relatively easy task. Giving them a movie or TV show almost certainly isn't in the cards, but they would make good supporting characters, and could even form part of the Young Avengers team that Kevin Feige appears to be building towards with characters like Hawkeye and Stature. Regardless, when they do show up, we would hope that they're both comic accurate in appearance and as formidable as they were in the pages of the Civil War event series way back in 2006.



6. Bullseye It was a lot of fun spending time with an early version of Bullseye in season three of Daredevil. It was, of course, a little disappointing not seeing him suit up in that classic costume, but the Netflix series appeared to be building towards that taking place in an eventual fourth season. You don't need us to tell you that won't be happening now, and that means it's possible for this sinister baddie to be overhauled for the MCU in a future project...with that in mind, what about Hawkeye? While Bullseye is traditionally a Daredevil villain, having him go after Clint Barton and establishing as a gun for hire in this shared world would be no bad thing, and it means the next iteration of the Man Without Fear could cross paths with him down the line (when he's presumably hired by The Kingpin).



5. Iron Fist The Iron Fist TV series was a complete and utter disaster (you can thank Scott Buck - again - for that), and while there were a few bright spots, those were few and far between for fans of Danny Rand. He spent most of season one barely using his powers, and then lost them during the show's second run just as he was beginning to gain control. Needless to say, the character is now in desperate need of receiving the reboot treatment, and we can only hope that some hints about his existence are dropped in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That franchise only seems like the best possible place to give Danny a platform where he can really shine, and as an ally to Shang-Chi, he could easily become a key supporting character in a sequel. With any luck, that will lead to a solo outing, but the brand might be too damaged at this point.



4. Ghost Rider Some of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s best episodes featured the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider, but it seems unlikely that take on the hero has a future in the MCU after Marvel Studios pulled the plug on Marvel Television's plans to give the Spirit of Vengeance his own TV series. Now, rumours are swirling that there are other plans in place for Ghost Rider, and you have to believe that the original Johnny Blaze version will make his presence felt in one of the upcoming supernatural-themed projects Kevin Feige and company has in the works (Blade would be a good fit). In recent years, Ghost Rider has even joined The Avengers, and Marvel Studios could definitely give the hero the VIP treatment and follow the same path on screen. Whatever happens, though, it's about time Blaze gets to ride again after Sony's disastrous two movies starring Nic Cage.



3. Daredevil Once upon a time, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige offered Fox the chance to keep the rights to Daredevil if they were to trade Galactus and the Silver Surfer. They said no, and while it's possible he just really, really wanted to get his hands on those Fantastic Four villains, we can't help but wonder if he's not really a fan of ol' Hornhead. In an ideal world, Charlie Cox would be given the opportunity to reprise the role, but that feels like wishful thinking (even if it would be easy enough for Marvel Studios to softly reboot Matt Murdock and make him Peter Parker's legal representation in the upcoming Spider-Man 3). If that doesn't happen, then rebooting the character seems the surest course of action. Perhaps Matt could work alongside Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk? There could be some hints about his vigilante activities, but the big Daredevil reveal could be saved for a future solo series or film.



2. Luke Cage Mike Colter delivered a memorable performance as Luke Cage, but he never really felt like the definitive version of the character. The season two finale was baffling, and while it's been said that a third batch of episodes were going to elaborate on that, the reset button now needs to be hit. The most logical choice for Marvel Studios would be to just develop a Heroes For Hire TV show or movie, with a comic accurate Power Man protecting the streets alongside Danny Rand/Iron Fist. With Marvel Studios in charge, we could finally get to see Luke unleash his powers as a true, unstoppable behemoth, and it would be a blast getting to see the hero serving as part of The Avengers or Thunderbolts just like his comic book counterpart. Simply put, he needs to be a priority.

