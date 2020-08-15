ABC Releases A Ton Of Hi-Res Stills From The Emotional Series Finale Of Marvel's AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.

Following this past Wednesday's emotional two-hour sendoff for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC has released nearly fifty hi-res promotional stills from the series finale, including an epic group shot!

After seven seasons and 136 episodes, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., finally closed its doors this past Wednesday with an emotional series finale that brought a satisfying conclusion to Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his ragtag team's nearly decade-long journey.

While Coulson will likely remain dead in the prime Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, the series finale did leave the door open for a possible continuation of his adventures (if Kevin Feige is so inclined) as he was last seen jetting off in Lola to locations unknown to aid a whole new generation of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents.

Check out all of the post-finale photos below (click-through the thumbnail to view in hi-resolution) and as always, head on over HERE to check out spoiler-y photos from the rest of season seven.

With the chronicoms defeated, the team has said their goodbyes, and live their lives doing what makes them happy. Daisy (Chloe Bennet) has kind words for Coulson (Clark Gregg), and Mack (Henry Simmons) has a gift to aid the former director's new journey. From 'What We're Fighting For,' the series finale of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Watch Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.







Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



