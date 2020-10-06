AGENT CARTER Star Enver Gjokaj Weighs In On Peggy Carter Ending Up With Captain America

In Agent Carter , we saw Enver Gjokaj's Daniel Sousa attempting to woo Peggy Carter, and the actor has now weighed in on what happened at the end of Avengers: Endgame between her and Steve Rogers...

Agent Carter introduced a new love interest for Peggy in the form of Enver Gjokaj's Daniel Sousa. With no chance of the S.H.I.E.L.D. founder being reunited with Captain America, most fans were on board with the idea of those two ending up together, but Avengers: Endgame featured a long overdue reunion between Steve Rogers and Peggy facilitated by time-travel.

While you might think that Gjokaj is bitter about being replaced as Peggy's one true love, it's actually a moment he told Entertainment Weekly that he's fully on board with as a fan.

"To be honest, it's so clear in the writing and it's so clear in the way Hayley plays it that [Steve] was never gonna be replaced," the actor explains. "I think that was the beautiful tragedy of his attraction to her is that he knew that and he wanted to be with her anyway. He knew he was always going to be second place, and I think that's a little heartbreaking about Sousa."

While poor Daniel Sousa will now have to find another badass agent to woo, we'll see him make his return during tonight's episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Agent Coulson and his team find themselves face to face with the World War II hero.

It is a little sad to think he lost out on winning Peggy's affections but, as he notes, she was always destined to be with Captain America.

How do you guys feel about Gjokaj's take on Peggy ending up with Steve instead of Daniel?