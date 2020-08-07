AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: Catastrophic Failure Awaits In The New Promo For Season 7, Episode 8: "After, Before"

With Yo-Yo's powers failing, next week's installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will see her seek out the help of a familiar face. Meanwhile, the team has catastrophic problems of their own.

As usual, ABC has yet to release the synopsis for next week's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but the promo does offer plenty of interesting information to chew, most notably the return of Dichen Lachman as Jiaying, her first appearance since the second season finale.

While her character is dead in present-day, it looks like she'll be very much alive when Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) and May (Ming-Na Wen) seek out her help with the former's powers.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15



10:00-11:00 p.m. MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: "After, Before" (708)







Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode July 15

